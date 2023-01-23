World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Conflict in Ukraine will stop when Europe stops it first

World

The conflict in Ukraine will end as soon as Western states stop supplying weapons to Kyiv. However, such supplies should continue, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn said, RIA Novosti reports.

The minister wondered under what conditions hostilities in Ukraine could end if NATO and EU states ceased supplying weapons to the country.

"On what conditions? On terrible conditions: Russia will win,” Asselborn concluded.

According to the minister, the conflict should end "when Russia sees that it cannot win." That is why Western countries should help Ukraine defend itself.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
