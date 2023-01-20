World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Two years of Biden's presidency ruin US-Russian relationship

World

The relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated over the past few years, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on January 20, TASS reports.

Two years of Biden's presidency ruin US-Russian relationship

Bilateral contacts between Russia and the United States of America reached the lowest point in history, he said. Moreover, there are no hopes for the relations to improve in the foreseeable future, Peskov added.

"The past two years [of Joe Biden's presidency in the US], despite timid hopes associated with Geneva, have been very bad for our bilateral relations. The bilateral relations have dropped to their lowest point in history, unfortunately," he said.

Earlier, US officials said that Joe Biden would be ready to talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin if Moscow demonstrated determination for negotiations.

The 46th President of the United States, Democrat Joseph Biden, took office on January 20, 2021. His first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in Geneva on June 16, 2021. Biden and Putin have spoken on the phone several times since.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
If Ukraine strikes Crimea with US weapons, Russia's retaliation will be devastating

The current regime in Ukraine must be destroyed, a Crimean politician said, adding that this would help many countries live in peace

If Ukraine strikes Crimea with US weapons, Russia's retaliation will be devastating
NetEase: NATO Secretary General incidentally gives Russia clue on how to defeat the West
NetEase: NATO Secretary General incidentally gives Russia clue on how to defeat the West
Leopard tanks for Ukraine: Poland bucks the tiger
Is Russia changing its nuclear doctrine?
Leopard tanks for Ukraine: Poland bucks the tiger Lyuba Lulko Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask Guy Somerset KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation Mark S. McGrew
US weapons supplied to Ukraine for Crimea strikes will take conflict to new level
Kremlin: Zelensky should keep in mind the fact that Putin and Russia exist
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Last materials
Pentagon announces new package of military aid to Ukraine totalling $2.5 billion
Russian Ambassador to US warns Washington of catastrophic consequences
Leopard tanks for Ukraine: Poland bucks the tiger
NetEase: NATO Secretary General incidentally gives Russia clue on how to defeat the West
Is Russia changing its nuclear doctrine?
US weapons supplied to Ukraine for Crimea strikes will take conflict to new level
Kremlin: Zelensky should keep in mind the fact that Putin and Russia exist
If Ukraine strikes Crimea with US weapons, Russia's retaliation will be devastating
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy