Kremlin: Conflict spirals up and creates additional tension

The conflict in Ukraine is spiralling up, and NATO's involvement in the conflict is growing, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, January 20.

"So far we can see that the conflict is indeed spiralling up. We see that NATO's indirect and sometimes direct involvement in this conflict is growing. We hear statements that testify to the absolute dominance of political will and the continued growth of this involvement,” Peskov said when asked whether another point of escalation of the conflict had been passed.

The Kremlin spokesman also pointed to the commitment of other countries to the "delusion about a possibility for Ukraine to achieve some sort of success on the battlefield." According to Peskov, this is a dramatic delusion, and the West will regret it afterwards.

"The conflict is degrading and provoking additional spiralling tensions,” he said.

Lloyd Austin: This is a decisive moment for Ukraine

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that the conflict in Ukraine may reach a decisive point.

"This is a decisive moment for Ukraine and a decisive decade for the world,” he said during a speech at Ramstein airbase in Germany.

The head of the Pentagon also pledged that the United States would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Earlier it was reported that Lloyd Austin could not persuade German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius to supply German tanks to Ukraine.