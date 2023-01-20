World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Ambassador to US warns Washington of catastrophic consequences

World

The course of the US administration to cause Russia to suffer a strategic defeat is taking the world to a catastrophic scenario, Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antono said.

According to the ambassador, Moscow constantly warns Washington about the consequences of such a course.

He also commented on the statement from US President Joe Biden who said that Russia was using dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric.

"No one in the Russian political and military administration has ever spoken in such a way,” Antonov emphasised.

He called such statements empty and irresponsible.

The Russian Ambassador to the United States also added that the United States and its allies unleashed a total hybrid war against Russia. According to him, the war is being waged on the Russian territory. At the same time, Washington acts as the main beneficiary of this war because it gains profit by "forcing NATO partners to finance the renaissance of the American military and industrial complex."

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
