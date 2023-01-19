World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

NetEase: NATO Secretary General incidentally gives Russia clue on how to defeat the West

World

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, accidentally suggested how Russia could defeat the collective West.

NetEase: NATO Secretary General incidentally gives Russia clue on how to defeat the West

An article published on NetEase, a Chinese website, says that the West has been trying to isolate Russia in a hope that it will have to fight for its interests alone. However, Russia has won the support of China, and the two countries started developing cooperation.

Such a turn of events raised serious concerns in NATO. On January 5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia and China were united by the desire to build a new world order that would not coincide with the values of the West, the article on NetEase said.

"China has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, they promote the Russian narrative, which puts the blame on NATO. And China has for the first time backed Russia's demand that NATO closes its door to new member states," Stoltenberg said on January 5.

The NATO Secretary General thus revealed the main weak point of the North Atlantic Alliance. It just so happens that NATO is unable to oppose the combined forces of Russia and China.

"The NATO Secretary General showed Russia a clear path to victory. They fear a union between China and Russia. They call this cooperation a threat. The PRC and the Russian Federation scare the West, and Russia should take advantage of its weak points by expanding partnership with China," the publication says.

Increasing supplies of Russian energy resources to China is an example of such cooperation. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said that gas supplies from Russia to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2022 had grown 1.5 times in comparison with the previous year and reached a record value of 15.5 billion cubic meters.

Russian exports natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline under a long-term 2014 agreement between Gazprom and China's CNPC. The design capacity of the gas pipeline amounts to 38 billion cubic meters per year (to be reached after 2024).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered

The struggle for power in Ukraine has been escalating lately. The helicopter that crashed on a kindergarten in Brovary on January 18 comes as a living proof of this

Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Top officials of Ukraine's Ministry for Internal Affairs killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask Guy Somerset Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered Lyuba Lulko KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation Mark S. McGrew
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Last materials
Is Russia changing its nuclear doctrine?
US weapons supplied to Ukraine for Crimea strikes will take conflict to new level
Kremlin: Zelensky should keep in mind the fact that Putin and Russia exist
If Ukraine strikes Crimea with US weapons, Russia's retaliation will be devastating
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy