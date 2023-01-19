NetEase: NATO Secretary General incidentally gives Russia clue on how to defeat the West

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, accidentally suggested how Russia could defeat the collective West.

An article published on NetEase, a Chinese website, says that the West has been trying to isolate Russia in a hope that it will have to fight for its interests alone. However, Russia has won the support of China, and the two countries started developing cooperation.

Such a turn of events raised serious concerns in NATO. On January 5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia and China were united by the desire to build a new world order that would not coincide with the values of the West, the article on NetEase said.

"China has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, they promote the Russian narrative, which puts the blame on NATO. And China has for the first time backed Russia's demand that NATO closes its door to new member states," Stoltenberg said on January 5.

The NATO Secretary General thus revealed the main weak point of the North Atlantic Alliance. It just so happens that NATO is unable to oppose the combined forces of Russia and China.

"The NATO Secretary General showed Russia a clear path to victory. They fear a union between China and Russia. They call this cooperation a threat. The PRC and the Russian Federation scare the West, and Russia should take advantage of its weak points by expanding partnership with China," the publication says.

Increasing supplies of Russian energy resources to China is an example of such cooperation. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said that gas supplies from Russia to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2022 had grown 1.5 times in comparison with the previous year and reached a record value of 15.5 billion cubic meters.

Russian exports natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline under a long-term 2014 agreement between Gazprom and China's CNPC. The design capacity of the gas pipeline amounts to 38 billion cubic meters per year (to be reached after 2024).