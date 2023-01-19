World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin: Zelensky should keep in mind the fact that Putin and Russia exist

World

Russia should "find someone" to negotiate and then come up with proposals, Ukrainian President Zelensky said in Davos. In response, the Kremlin advised Zelensky to understand quickly that "Russia and Putin exist and will exist.”

Kremlin: Zelensky should keep in mind the fact that Putin and Russia exist

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who doubted in his speech at a forum in Davos that Vladimir Putin was alive.

"Clearly, Russia and Putin are a big problem for both Ukraine and Zelensky. It is also clear that purely psychologically, Mr. Zelensky would prefer that neither Russia nor Putin exist. Yet, the sooner the Ukrainian regime realises that Russia and Putin exist and will exist, the sooner they  give up on everything anti-Russian, the better it is for a country like Ukraine," Peskov told reporters on January 19.

The sooner Kyiv shows readiness to take Russia's demands into account, the sooner everything will end, and the sooner the people of Ukraine will begin to recover from the tragedy that the Kyiv regime has staged, Dmitry Peskov said adding that Russia would achieve its goals this way or another.

Earlier on January 19, speaking via video link in Davos, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that he would not hold talks with Russia, because "he does not understand with whom to negotiate and what." According to Zelensky, Russia should "find someone” for negotiations before putting forward any suggestions.

In March 2022, immediately after the start of the Russian special operation, Zelensky offered Putin a personal meeting for negotiations. The Kremlin then called it possible, but said that the delegations of the two countries must do the work so that the leaders of the two countries could meet "for the sake of results."

Russia and Ukraine held negotiations at the level of delegations throughout the spring of 2022. However, the talks were suspended in May.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed its readiness to continue them. After the inclusion of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia, Zelensky signed a decree refusing to negotiate with Russia with Putin being its president. At the same time, he later admitted a possibility of dialogue with Moscow on terms of the "peace formula”, which provided for the cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Kyiv's conditions "unrealistic", presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian authorities should take into account the realities, namely the emergence of new subjects in Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered

The struggle for power in Ukraine has been escalating lately. The helicopter that crashed on a kindergarten in Brovary on January 18 comes as a living proof of this

Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Top officials of Ukraine's Ministry for Internal Affairs killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask Guy Somerset Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered Lyuba Lulko KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation Mark S. McGrew
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Last materials
Kremlin: Zelensky should keep in mind the fact that Putin and Russia exist
If Ukraine strikes Crimea with US weapons, Russia's retaliation will be devastating
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
Top officials of Ukraine's Ministry for Internal Affairs killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy