Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations

World

For the new talks between Russia and Ukraine to take place, one needs to reach "an agreement on two legal aspects," Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said.

Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations

"First off, we need recognition (or at least tacit acceptance) of the results of the self-determination of the people of the former territories of Ukraine that have been brought into Russia's internal law, in its Constitution.

"Secondly, one needs to develop special international norms designed to fit into the current state of affairs and future international relations. As it was, say, during the preparation of the UN Charter in 1945," Medvedev said.

Ukraine ready to give very serious consideration to talks with Russia

Serhiy Nikiforov, an official spokesman for the Office of the President of Ukraine said that Kyiv was ready to seriously consider resuming negotiations with Russia, provided that universal principles of international law are respected.

"Ukraine does not refuse negotiations, butUkraine says that these negotiations should be based on a certain number of principles," Nikiforov said.

According to him, it goes about universal principles of international law that include respect for the UN Charter, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, the rule of law, compensation for damage and guarantees that such a conflict will not occur in the future.

These are the basic principles that can be suitable for any situation, Nikiforov added.

"If the talks are based on these principles, Ukraine, I think, will consider the possibility of such negotiations very, very seriously,” he concluded.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held in the spring of 2022. The last meeting of the delegations was held in Istanbul on March 29. After the meeting the parties admitted that there was no progress in the process.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
