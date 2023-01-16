Kremlin: Britain's Challenger 2 tanks burn and they will burn just like others

Deliveries of British tanks to the Ukrainian army may "drag on the situation” in the zone of the special operation, but they will not be able to change it, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin negatively assesses UK's plans to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RBC reports.

"We perceive it very negatively. We do not hide our attitude here. Neither the UK, nor other European countries like Poland and others that already talk about their intentions to arrange a new round of supplies of new, more technologically advanced military weapons for Ukraine will be able to change the situation on the spot. They should understand this. They can drag on the crisis and bring more trouble to the state of Ukraine,” Peskov said.

Ukraine is being used as a tool to achieve anti-Russian goals, he added.

"It won't change anything. The special military operation will continue. These tanks burn and they will burn just like others. The goals of the special military operation will be achieved," Peskov added.

On January 15, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to ship a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukrainian troops over the coming weeks. Other countries should speed up their arms supplies to achieve maximum efficiency. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive about 30 AS90 self-propelled howitzers.

On January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda promised to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks.

Germany did not officially declare its readiness to supply tanks and did not give permission for their re-export.

On January 13, Bloomberg reported that the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz would most likely approve of the delivery of heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine before the meeting of the defence ministries of the allied countries at Ramstein air base, which is scheduled for January 20. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht will announce a "clear decision" on the supplies of Leopard at the meeting in Ramstein, the news agency said. Another source told the agency that allies were increasing pressure on Berlin regarding this issue.

On Monday, January 16, Scholz's office announced that Lambrecht submitted her resignation.