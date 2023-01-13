World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia has ally in the White House who helps Putin win in Ukraine

World

Russia has an ally in the US administration who helps President Vladimir Putin achieve military victories as part of the special operation in Ukraine, economist Mark Toth and retired US Army Colonel Jonathan Sweet wrote in an article for The Hill.

Earlier, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former US Secretary of Defence Robert Gates agreed that time was on Russia's, but not Ukraine's side: dragging out the Ukrainian conflict will lead to Kyiv's final defeat.

The authors of the article believe that US President Joe Biden, who is in no hurry to send state-of-the-art weapons to Ukraine, is helping Russia in the special operation. It is the President of the United States who appears to be Putin's unwitting ally, who helps the Russian army win in Ukraine.

Toth and Sweet expressed bewilderment at Biden's attitude towards the Ukrainian crisis.

First, he made it clear to Ukraine that he was ready to help Kyiv to the end, but then he began to drag out the conflict.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army has studied the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and learned how to effectively fight Western weapons.

"Putin is not standing still; nor can Biden. The Kremlin has announced Moscow is committed to building a 1.5-million-man army and that in 2023 Russia will increase defense spending by 50 percent," the article said.

