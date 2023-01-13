NATO sends three AWACS aircraft to Romania to watch Russia

NATO will deploy aircraft equipped with AWACS airborne warning and control system to the Romanian capital of Bucharest.

The aircraft will be used to monitor Russia's military activities, the press service of the alliance said.

In addition, the aircraft are designed to support NATO's increased presence in the region. The first AWACS aircraft will arrive in Bucharest on Tuesday, January 17.

It is believed that it goes about three such aircraft, DPA agency said with reference to military sources.

AWACS has long been the common name for all airborne early warning and tracking aircraft. Airborne radar considerably increases the target detection range.