US pays Zelensky $1 million for each day of conflict in Ukraine

Former State Duma deputy, political scientist Sergei Markov said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sacrifices the lives of his fellow citizens for one million US dollars a day.

The United States pays Zelensky one million dollars for each day of the conflict in Ukraine, the political scientist said.

According to the expert, the Ukrainian leader is doing everything to please Washington, so the proposal made in US Congress to place Zelensky's bust in the White House did not sound like a joke at all.

"For the sake of the interests of the United States, Zelensky has taken the lives of 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers and left millions of Ukrainians homeless. Zelensky himself risks his life and is ready to fight for the interests of the United States to the last Ukrainian, albeit for money — for one million dollars a day," Markov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He suggested that US congressmen might have had in mind placing his bust posthumously.

Earlier, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticised the initiative from Republican Joe Wilson, who proposed to install Zelensky's bust in the White House. Carlson called the idea insane because Zelensky was a dictator.

Petr Ernilin
Dmitry Sudakov
