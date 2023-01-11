Putin: Western predictions about the Russian economy have not materialised

The West predicted that the Russian economy would be ruined, but the prediction turned out to be false, President Putin said on January 11. This became possible owing to the people of Russia in the first place, he added. The people stayed united and prepared for challenges and difficult situations.

"None of what our enemy predicted for us has actually happened. This was possible primarily owing to the citizens of Russia — their composure, composure of all of us and our readiness for challenges, for work in difficult conditions,” Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian government.

Putin also thanked the government for it work in 2022 and pointed out that the government contributed greatly to the result of today.

On December 22 last year, Putin pointed out that the West predicted the Russian economy would collapse. He noted that the inflation rate in the Russian Federation in 2022 was better than in many other countries.

In October, Putin said that the Russian economy had passed the peak of difficulties associated with sanctions. The Russian economy will develop on a more sustainable and sovereign platform, he then added.

Oleg Khramov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said in October 2022 that Russia would not allow the West to destroy its values ​​as it did in Ukraine, where "many residents, blinded by the promises of joining the European family, silently started rewriting history in an anti-Russian key.” According to him, Western political technologists take measures to corrupt the foundations of the Russian society from within.

Europe stepped up the sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of the special operation in Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022. However, this has led to economic problems in Europe, where people experienced a surge in inflation that provoked a sharp increase in fuel and food prices.