Russia may offer Ukraine 'Korean scenario' for special military operation to end

Russia may offer Ukraine a "Korean scenario” for the completion of the special military operation. This scenario provides for the division of Ukraine and the loss of control over some of the territories.

According to Alexey Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Moscow is considering several options for ending the conflict. One of them is the establishment of the new "38th parallel" — a dividing line similar to the one that divides Korea into two states.

"There is a certain kind of Ukrainians here and a certain kind of Ukrainians there. The Russians will now come up with anything. I know for sure that [this] is one of the options,” Danilov said, The Kommersant reports.

Korean politicians, who accepted such a scenario in 1953, later regretted their decision, Danilov added.