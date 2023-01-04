World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechen President Kadyrov: 200 Russian POWs return home in December

World

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov announced the number of Russian prisoners of war who returned home from Ukraine.

According to Kadyrov, about 200 servicemen returned from captivity in December 2022.

"I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who was involved in the release of our fighters from Ukrainian captivity. I especially want to point out the work of Shamsail Saraliyev and employees of the Ministry of Defense,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kadyrov showed the footage of the New Year's exchange of prisoners, during which 82 servicemen returned to Russia.

