Putin sends condolences to Brazil's Bolsonaro in connection with Pele's death

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a letter to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro due to the passing of three-time world football champion Pele. The text of the letter was published in Kremlin's Telegram channel.

Putin sends condolences to Brazil's Bolsonaro in connection with Pele's death

Putin expressed his condolences to his Brazilian counterpart. 

“Pele was an outstanding son of the Brazilian nation. Thanks to his talent, unique skills, beautiful game, football has become a sport of choice for millions of people around the world, including in Russia,” Putin wrote adding that he was lucky to personally meet Pele. 

Pele died at the age of 82 on December 29. Doctors at the Albert Einstein Clinic, where the former football player was undergoing treatment said that the legendary footballer died as a result of the failure of internal organs against the background of progressive cancer.

Pele will be buried in a vertical cemetery in the Brazilian city of Santos.

Pele was a three-time World Cup Champion with Brazil. The Brazilian met with Putin in December 2017. Pele took part in the draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Russia.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
