FM Lavrov: Washington officially refuses to fight Russia directly

World

Russia received an official message from the US via diplomatic channels that Washington neither planned nor was willing to fight with Moscow directly.

FM Lavrov: Washington officially refuses to fight Russia directly

In addition, the United States will not send its military specialists to maintain Patriot anti-aircraft systems in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview for Channel One.

"We have asked the Americans through the channels that our embassy still has, whether the decision to supply the Patriot battery, given the complexity of its use, means that there will be American specialists [in Ukraine]. They explained to us quite extensively that this was not part of their plans, just because the Americans do not want and will not fight against Russia directly," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, it will take the Ukrainian military several months to put Patriot systems into operation.

Representatives of the American side also informed that Patriot air defense systems would be deployed on the territory of Ukraine gradually.

The Patriot anti-aircraft missile system was included in another package of military aid that Washington provided to Ukraine last week.

Surovikin's five principles will cause Ukraine to disappear like smoke in the wind

Sergei Surovikin's new military strategy will eventually sweep the Kyiv regime away. After his appointment as the commander of the special operation in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin improved logistics, combined arms tactics and middle management

Supersonic MiG-31 fighter aircraft arrive in Kamchatka after profound modernisation
Over 10,000 Polish mercenaries take part in hostilities in Ukraine
Zelensky gives his vision of 2023
Kharkiv under shelling, mayor calls upon citizens to stay in shelters
USA wants to escalate, rather than end Ukrainian crisis
Pilipenko's case: pacifists out
Ukrainian S-300 rocket falls in Belarus
Russian forces strike command posts, destroy US-made artillery systems
Explosions reported in major Ukrainian cities throughout the country
Surovikin's five principles will cause Ukraine to disappear like smoke in the wind
Over 10,000 Polish mercenaries take part in hostilities in Ukraine
Pilipenko's case: pacifists out
USA wants to escalate, rather than end Ukrainian crisis
Supersonic MiG-31 fighter aircraft arrive in Kamchatka after profound modernisation
Zelensky gives his vision of 2023
