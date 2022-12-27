World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Petro Poroshenko loses half of his fortune since February 22

World

Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's fifth president, is no longer a dollar billionaire, Forbes Magazine said.

Petro Poroshenko loses half of his fortune since February 22

The publication published the list of Ukraine's 20 wealthiest entrepreneurs. Petro Poroshenko, who owns the Roshen confectionery company, was ranked 12th on the list. Since February 2022, Poroshenko's fortune has decreased from $1.6 billion to $730 million.

The fortunes of Ukraine's 20 richest businessmen decreased by a total of more than $20 billion during this time, the publication also said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal earlier said that the Ukrainian economy could drop by as much as 50 percent against the backdrop of attacks on Ukraine's energy system and other critical infrastructure.

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov was named the richest man in Ukraine in the Forbes Ukraine ranking. His fortune decreased from 13.7 to 4.4 billion dollars in one year.

Grammarly co-owners Maxim Litvin and Alexander Shevchenko come second and third with $2.3 billion each.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
