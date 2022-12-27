World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that took place on the sidelines of the informal Summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg, TASS reports.

Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan

Opening the bilateral meeting with the Armenian prime minister, Putin noted that on Monday, December 26, the three leaders "managed to talk, the three of us."

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan had no intention to hold a trilateral meeting during the CIS summit. According to him, bilateral meetings were to take place on the sidelines of the summit.

The crisis in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic became the key issue at the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti news agency reports.

"Of course, the main issue is the settlement of the crisis in the South Caucasus as a whole, the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, everything related to Karabakh,” the Russian president said.

Earlier, the Armenian authorities refused to participate in a trilateral meeting under an agreement with Azerbaijan. Prior to this, Armenia's Pashinyan sent provisions on the peace agreement to Azerbaijan, having noted that Armenia was ready to sign the document on its own terms.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends

After a series of public statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made, his plan for the ultimate goals of the special military operation in terms of territorial acquisitions became clearer

Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends
Russia made big strategic mistake when the special operation was in the making
Russia made big strategic mistake when the special operation was in the making
Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends Lyuba Lulko The Russians Invade America! Guy Somerset Crazy sanctions Costantino Ceoldo
Russia's largest bank sends huge package of documents to China for its first branch
South Korea panics as North Korean UAVs invade airspace
Russian spy allegedly found working at German Federal Intelligence Service
Russian spy allegedly found working at German Federal Intelligence Service
Last materials
Russian entrepreneur killed as he falls out of hotel window on vacation in India
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Putin and Lukashenko dot many i's in one evening
Russia made big strategic mistake when the special operation was in the making
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends
Russia's largest bank sends huge package of documents to China for its first branch
Russian spy allegedly found working at German Federal Intelligence Service
South Korea panics as North Korean UAVs invade airspace
Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy