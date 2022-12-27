World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin and Lukashenko dot many i's in one evening

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have dotted many i's during their conversation.

"It takes many states years to do this, and we dotted many i's in one evening as we continued our Minsk dialogue,” Lukashenko said following a work meeting in St. Petersburg, TASS reports.

According to him, the leaders of the two countries managed to discuss many issues not only over tea, but also late in the evening, as they were returning from the summit.

On December 24, it was reported that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko went on a work visit to Russia. During the trip, Lukashenko visited the Cosmonaut Training Center named after Gagarin and discussed the prospects for cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the space industry.

On December 19, President Putin arrived in Minsk for the first time in three years, where he held talks with his Belarusian counterpart.

