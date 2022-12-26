World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian spy allegedly found working at German Federal Intelligence Service

World

An employee of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND — Bundesnachrichtendienst), accused of spying for Russia, was suspected of delivering secret data on the situation in Ukraine to Moscow, German publication Tagesschau said.

The officer, named only as Karsten L., may have delivered materials with assessments of the events taking place in Ukraine to Russia, the newspaper said.

The Office of the German Attorney General and the Federal Intelligence Service declined to comment on this information.

Reports about the arrest of the BND officer appeared on December 22. The man is suspected of high treason. According to Focus, he had access to classified information that had been received from the US and the UK.

