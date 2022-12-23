Moscow unaware of Ukraine's new peace plan

The Kremlin is unaware ща the alleged intention of the Ukrainian authorities to prepare a new peace plan, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"No, we don't know anything about it,” Peskov answered a question from journalists about the publication in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

He also said that the Russian authorities heard the remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about a peaceful settlement of the conflict. However, the Ukrainian leader spoke about this without taking into account the current realities, Peskov said.

Earlier, the WSJ, citing American and European sources, reported that Zelensky's team was working on a peace plan of ten paragraphs. The article in the publication said that Kyiv was going to present it on February 24, 2023, or at about this time. The publication also noted that Ukraine was working on the plan jointly with Russia.