Moscow upset about results of Biden-Zelensky meeting in Washington

World

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the trip of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States could be associated with Washington's desire to fight with Moscow indirectly, RIA Novosti reports.

Peskov also expressed regret that neither President [US Joe] Biden, nor President Zelensky said anything that could be perceived as their potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns.

According to Peskov, no calls for peace were made at the meeting either.

The Ukrainian leader arrived in the United States on Wednesday, December 21. During a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Joe Biden noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no intention to stop this war. Zelensky, in turn, expressed a hope that Congress would support a $45 billion aid package to Ukraine.

"Regretfully, we can state the fact now that neither President Biden nor President Zelensky have said at least something that could be perceived as a potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns. Not a single word was said to warn Mr. Zelensky against continuing the barbaric shelling of residential buildings in the settlements of Donbass. No real calls for peace were made either," Peskov said on December 22.

"This indicates that the United States continues its line in order to de facto and indirectly fight with Russia to the last Ukrainian," he concluded.

Russia will destroy US Patriots in Ukraine

USA's Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems will become a legitimate target for the Russian military, if they are supplied to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as quoted by TASS.

"Yes, of course, like all other types of weapons used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After all, demilitarisation is one of the goals of the special military operation,” Peskov said answering a question of whether US air defense systems would become a legitimate target.

Earlier, a senior US Defence Department official told a US-based publications on condition of anonymity that Washington would send Patriot systems to Ukraine in a few months. It will take a few months to train Ukrainian military men how to use them, the official added.

US President Joe Biden said that Washington would supply Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv, but did not specify a time frame for those supplies.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
