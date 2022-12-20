World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Sina: Russia takes dramatic pause to respond to the West with 'Putin's formula'

World

Moscow will use "Putin's formula" to respond to latest Western sanctions, Chinese publication Sina reports. 

Sina: Russia takes dramatic pause to respond to the West with 'Putin's formula'

On December 5, EU countries implemented a decision to cap prices on Russian oil in an effort to limit Russia's income from energy supplies. The United States, Great Britain, Australia, Japan, and Canada announced their support for the decision. The United States made the greatest effort to ensure that the restrictions were supported.

According to this decision, Russian oil can be sold at no more than $60 per barrel. It goes about sea oil transportation. If a higher price is detected, the companies that violated the law would be subject to sanctions. They can be denied insurance, access to ports, and so on.

It has been two weeks after the EU imposed the restrictions, but Russia keeps silence and does not announce retaliatory measures. The countries that supported the oil price cap supposedly assume that Russia would not respond to the situation. However, Moscow will retaliate, and Russia's response will be well-aimed and balanced, the article in the Chinese publication said.

"Russia will respond to the decision of the West by implementing the 'Putin Formula.' Moscow will no longer supply energy resources to the United States and its allies in the future," the article says.

Expectations of the whole world to support the price cap move did not materialise. Not only can Russia cut off the supplies of its energy resources to unfriendly countries, it may also reduce oil production, which will cause oil prices on world markets to climb.

Chinese experts have no doubt that Russia's response will follow. Putin made it absolutely clear that the Russian Federation will not sell to the countries that supported price caps.

The pause that Moscow took before announcing its retaliatory measures only makes the situation even more dramatic for the West, the article on Sina says.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chechnya's Kadyrov shows video when NATO weapons found in building basement

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov published a video of the discovery of a cache with NATO weapons during the cleansing of settlements in a Russia-controlled territory

Chechnya's Kadyrov shows video when NATO weapons found in building basement
NASA satellite image shows Ukraine in absolute darkness after Russia's rocket attacks
NASA satellite image shows Ukraine in absolute darkness after Russia's rocket attacks
Kremlin responds to rumours about Putin's plans to get Belarus involved in Ukraine conflict
US rockets shot down near Russia's Belgorod - Russian Defence Ministry
American People to Zelensky – Get Your Hands Out My Pocket! Guy Somerset What is wrong with the use of pronouns in English today? Steve Darnell On the struggle of good vs. evil from a physicist’s perspective Michael Pravica
American People to Zelensky – Get Your Hands Out My Pocket!
What is wrong with the use of pronouns in English today?
Putin takes Defence Minister Shoigu to Belarus
Putin takes Defence Minister Shoigu to Belarus
Last materials
Sina: Russia takes dramatic pause to respond to the West with 'Putin's formula'
Explosion and fire occur at Western Siberia-Ukraine-Europe gas pipeline
Putin gives his assessment of Russian military men in special operation zone
Chechen fighter says Ukrainian soldiers exhausted and refuse to go on attacks
Russian Defence Ministry shows video of mobilised Russians in special operation zone
Ukraine shells Russia's Belgorod region from US-made HIMARS systems
American People to Zelensky – Get Your Hands Out My Pocket!
What is wrong with the use of pronouns in English today?
On the struggle of good vs. evil from a physicist’s perspective
Putin takes Defence Minister Shoigu to Belarus
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy