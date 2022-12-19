World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin responds to rumours about Putin's plans to get Belarus involved in Ukraine conflict

World

Russia and Belarus are promptly developing goals for a joint grouping of troops. However, assumptions of Moscow trying to persuade Minsk to participate in the hostilities are unfounded, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

At today's (December 19) meeting between Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, the two presidents will have an opportunity to talk about military issues, Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti said.

Putin and Lukashenko will discuss new goals and objectives of the allied grouping of troops of Russia and Belarus, he said.

"It is the commanders-in-chief and the army leadership that are working out these goals in an operational manner,” Peskov said.

Reports about Putin going to Minsk to decide on the participation of Belarus in the hostilities in Ukraine are stupid and unfounded, Peskov also said.

He also commented on the rumours about Belarus trying to negotiate most favourable conditions for itself in resolving the gas issue in exchange for the participation of Belarusian troops in the special operation in Ukraine. According to Peskov, this is yet another conspiracy theory.

"Russia and Belarus are allies number one. As for gas, there is communication going on, but even if we detach ourselves from this agenda, Belarus has been enjoying preferential terms for several years now,” Peskov said.

The meeting between Putin and Lukashenko will be held on Monday, December 19, in Minsk with the participation of prime ministers and some ministers.

Then the heads of state will continue negotiations in a one-on-one format. They will discuss issues of trade and economic cooperation and joint projects in the field of import substitution and energy.

