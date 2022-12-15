World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Treasury sanctions Potanin's Nirvana

World

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on the Nirvana yacht, which, as the department siad, belongs to Vladimir Potanin, a Russian billionaire, the owner of Norilsk Nickel.

The United States also blacklisted Potanin himself, as well as:

  • Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov,
  • Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov,
  • Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz,
  • Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit.

In addition to the owner of Norilsk Nickel himself, the US sanctioned his wife Yekaterina and children Ivan and Anastasia Potanin. The US also imposed restrictions on the Interros Holding, through which the billionaire owns his assets. In addition, the United States imposed sanctions on Rosbank, which Potanin acquired from Societe Generale, a financial conglomerate that left Russia.

The US Treasury set a deadline for completing transactions with Rosbank on March 15, 2023. At the same time, the ministry did not impose sanctions against Vladimir Potanin's Norilsk Nickel.

The sanctions list of legal entities now includes VTB and bank-related companies. They are:

  • JSC Citibike,
  • VTB Development,
  • Interros Holding Company LLC,
  • VTB Commercial Financing,
  • VTB Infrastructure Investments,
  • Megacom,
  • Rosbank,
  • VTB-Leasing and others.

The sanctions imply the blocking of dollar assets and transactions.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
