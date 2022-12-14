Putin will be ready to strike preventive nuclear blow

Vladimir Putin is ready to cut the attempts of the White House to test Moscow's nuclear patience.

Putin already thinks about switching to the concept of the preventive nuclear strike instead of the retaliatory strike, military expert Yakov Kedmi believes.

Putin spoke about the Russian nuclear doctrine at the Eurasian Economic Summit in Kyrgyzstan. He then admitted that that he was thinking about the concept of the preventive nuclear strike that Washington uses in its own doctrine.

Now Moscow proceeds from the idea of the retaliatory strike. A change of the concept will make it possible to eliminate risks that may arise due to elements of uncertainty, the analyst said.

A switch to the concept of the preemptive attack may heighten tensions, but it will thwart USA's attempts to balance on the brink of a strategic conflict. Russia is ready to act more decisively to show the United States the boundaries of what is permissible, and the United States will not be able to ignore this, Kedmi said. He admitted that this would lead to changes in American politics.