World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin will be ready to strike preventive nuclear blow

World

Vladimir Putin is ready to cut the attempts of the White House to test Moscow's nuclear patience.

Putin will be ready to strike preventive nuclear blow

Putin already thinks about switching to the concept of the preventive nuclear strike instead of the retaliatory strike, military expert Yakov Kedmi believes.

Putin spoke about the Russian nuclear doctrine at the Eurasian Economic Summit in Kyrgyzstan. He then admitted that that he was thinking about the concept of the preventive nuclear strike that Washington uses in its own doctrine.

Now Moscow proceeds from the idea of the retaliatory strike. A change of the concept will make it possible to eliminate risks that may arise due to elements of uncertainty, the analyst said.

A switch to the concept of the preemptive attack may heighten tensions, but it will thwart USA's attempts to balance on the brink of a strategic conflict. Russia is ready to act more decisively to show the United States the boundaries of what is permissible, and the United States will not be able to ignore this, Kedmi said. He admitted that this would lead to changes in American politics.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Retired US colonel suggests Zelensky should flee to Poland

The Russian troops leave no chance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine that have been suffering losses and experiencing a shortage of fuel and munitions

Retired US colonel suggests Zelensky should flee to Poland
Russian Kalibr missiles disrupt Ukraine's logistics point at port of Ochakov
Russian Kalibr missiles disrupt Ukraine's logistics point at port of Ochakov
Chechen President Kadyrov laughs at Zelensky's peace formula demands
China and Belarus – Russia's key allies in its opposition to USA and NATO
China and Belarus – Russia's key allies in its opposition to USA and NATO Lyuba Lulko FIFA and the World (Cup) Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey What Merkel said was so obvious. Why is everyone surprised? Andrey Mihayloff
Kremlin: Withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine before 2023 out of the question
Russia admits Zelensky has no relations to resolving conflict in Ukraine
Putin does not plan to replace Russian General Staff administration - Kremlin
Putin does not plan to replace Russian General Staff administration - Kremlin
Last materials
Putin will be ready to strike preventive nuclear blow
USA's Patriot systems in Ukraine will take the world straight to WWIII
China and Belarus – Russia's key allies in its opposition to USA and NATO
Retired US colonel suggests Zelensky should flee to Poland
Chechen President Kadyrov laughs at Zelensky's peace formula demands
Russia admits Zelensky has no relations to resolving conflict in Ukraine
Kremlin: Withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine before 2023 out of the question
Russian Kalibr missiles disrupt Ukraine's logistics point at port of Ochakov
Putin does not plan to replace Russian General Staff administration - Kremlin
FIFA and the World (Cup)
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy