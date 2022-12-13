World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Retired US colonel suggests Zelensky should flee to Poland

Retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor said on Judging Freedom YouTube channel that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should not hope to win the conflict with Russia.

According to the officer, the Russian troops leave no chance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine that have been suffering losses and experiencing a shortage of fuel and munitions.

Soon, Kyiv may find itself in a situation when there is no one to fight, McGregor admitted.

The only thing that Zelensky may count on is an escape to Poland, he added.

Earlier, Douglas McGregor accused the Biden administration of unwillingness to speak the truth about the state of affairs in the Ukrainian conflict. In his opinion, the fatal weakening of Moscow, which Washington was counting on, turned out to be the exact opposite of reality, in which Russia had been able to build up its military power.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
