Chechen President Kadyrov laughs at Zelensky's peace formula demands

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, put forward conditions for Ukraine, including the recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol, as part of Russia.

In addition, Kadyrov believes that in order to resolve the situation, all "fascist criminals and shaitans responsible for atrocities against the Russian-speaking population" should be either extradited or brought to justice.

Kadyrov also said that the conditions of Zelensky's peace formula were ridiculous.

"The conditions for negotiations with the leadership of Ukraine are ridiculous. If Zelensky had worried about his mobilized pensioners, he would not have used the word "conditions”, but would have knelt for his people, like he had defiantly knelt down to be elected president," Kadyrov said.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia could end the special military operation after achieving its goals.

It could be possible to achieve the goals of the special operation through negotiations, but such negotiations are impossible due to the position of the Ukrainian side.

Peskov also said that the special military operation could end at any moment if there were a political will of Kyiv for that.