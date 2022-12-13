World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia admits Zelensky has no relations to resolving conflict in Ukraine

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during an address to the leaders of the G7 countries, named three steps that would bring peace to the country. 

Russia admits Zelensky has no relations to resolving conflict in Ukraine

According to Zelensky:

  • the first step is to provide Kyiv with modern tanks, artillery, shells, as well as more rocket artillery and longer-range missiles;
  • the second step is to provide support in achieving financial, energy and social stability in Ukraine in 2023 and ensure reliable protection of the Ukrainian energy sector from strikes;
  • the third step is to implement the "peace formula” that he proposed earlier, as well as to convene the Global Peace Formula Summit "to decide how and when the points of the Ukrainian "peace formula” will be implemented.”

Ukraine's Peace Formula

Zelensky announced the "peace formula” during his online speech at the G20 summit in November. It includes ten steps that, according to the Ukrainian authorities, will make it possible to achieve peace in the country. The formula includes, among other things, the cessation of hostilities, measures to ensure nuclear, energy and food security of Ukraine.

Zelensky also demanded restoring "radiation safety” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, capping prices on Russian energy resources, and expanding the grain deal.

Zelensky's peace formula unacceptable for Russia

Representatives for the Russian Federation Council later said that the demands in the Ukrainian "peace formula” were unacceptable for Russia. Crimean Senator Sergei Tsekov said that Ukraine's peace formula suggested that the Ukrainian leader was not authorised to make serious decisions on the current situation nor was he interested in that.

According to the senator, Zelensky's conditions indicate that unlike the United States and the European Union, he has no real relation to resolving the conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Sohu: Ukraine gets three bad news at a time that leave even Russia surprised

Against the backdrop of assurances of unbreakable US-Ukrainian friendship, Volodymyr Zelensky has to deal with incoming bad news as well

Sohu: Ukraine gets three bad news at a time that leave even Russia surprised
US mercenary Rebecah Maciorowski killed in Ukraine
US mercenary Rebecah Maciorowski killed in Ukraine
Ukrainian military flee at the sight of Russian Terminators
Russia needs to accomplish two goals to achieve success in Ukraine
FIFA and the World (Cup) Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Now or never: Vucic must protect Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija Lyuba Lulko What Merkel said was so obvious. Why is everyone surprised? Andrey Mihayloff
Czech President Milos Zeman said he was wrong about Putin
Russia needs to be prepared for Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russian territory
Ukrainian Railways cut transit of goods by 50 percent because of Russian strikes
Ukrainian Railways cut transit of goods by 50 percent because of Russian strikes
Last materials
Kremlin: Withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine before 2023 out of the question
Russian Kalibr missiles disrupt Ukraine's logistics point at port of Ochakov
Putin does not plan to replace Russian General Staff administration - Kremlin
FIFA and the World (Cup)
Now or never: Vucic must protect Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija
Russia needs to accomplish two goals to achieve success in Ukraine
Sohu: Ukraine gets three bad news at a time that leave even Russia surprised
Ukrainian military flee at the sight of Russian Terminators
Ukrainian Railways cut transit of goods by 50 percent because of Russian strikes
US mercenary Rebecah Maciorowski killed in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy