Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during an address to the leaders of the G7 countries, named three steps that would bring peace to the country.
According to Zelensky:
Zelensky announced the "peace formula” during his online speech at the G20 summit in November. It includes ten steps that, according to the Ukrainian authorities, will make it possible to achieve peace in the country. The formula includes, among other things, the cessation of hostilities, measures to ensure nuclear, energy and food security of Ukraine.
Zelensky also demanded restoring "radiation safety” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, capping prices on Russian energy resources, and expanding the grain deal.
Representatives for the Russian Federation Council later said that the demands in the Ukrainian "peace formula” were unacceptable for Russia. Crimean Senator Sergei Tsekov said that Ukraine's peace formula suggested that the Ukrainian leader was not authorised to make serious decisions on the current situation nor was he interested in that.
According to the senator, Zelensky's conditions indicate that unlike the United States and the European Union, he has no real relation to resolving the conflict.
Against the backdrop of assurances of unbreakable US-Ukrainian friendship, Volodymyr Zelensky has to deal with incoming bad news as well