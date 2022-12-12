Czech President Milos Zeman said he was wrong about Putin

Czech President Milos Zeman admitted that he was wrong about his opinion of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I saw him as a politician who cared about the interests of his country. Aggression was against the interests of the Russian Federation. If he did not realise this, so much the worse for him,” the Czech president said, Czech Radio reports.

Zeman also supported European assistance to Ukraine in the current conflict.

Security interests prevail over economic benefits in the current crisis in Ukraine, he added.

"Although some call me a Russian agent, I believe that we should stand in solidarity with those who were attacked,” the Czech president concluded.

Earlier, former Czech Foreign Minister Cyril Svoboda said that the United States was getting many benefits from the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, in addition to arms sales, the United States sells gas to Europe at a price four times higher than the cost of energy inside the US.