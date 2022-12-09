Putin: Enemy won't intercept hundreds of Russian nuclear missiles

Russia's deterrent factor is about the ability of the country to protect itself with nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on December 9, RIA Novosti reports.

“I assure you, after the early warning system receives a signal about a missile attack, hundreds of our missiles will be in the air from our side. It is impossible to stop them. But it is still a retaliatory strike,” Putin said.

This means that the warheads of enemy missiles will inevitably fall on the territory of Russia. However, the enemy will be wiped off the face of the earth because intercepting a hundred missiles is impossible, Putin stressed.