Putin: Enemy won't intercept hundreds of Russian nuclear missiles

World

Russia's deterrent factor is about the ability of the country to protect itself with nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on December 9, RIA Novosti reports.

Putin: Enemy won't intercept hundreds of Russian nuclear missiles

“I assure you, after the early warning system receives a signal about a missile attack, hundreds of our missiles will be in the air from our side. It is impossible to stop them. But it is still a retaliatory strike,” Putin said. 

This means that the warheads of enemy missiles will inevitably fall on the territory of Russia. However, the enemy will be wiped off the face of the earth because intercepting a hundred missiles is impossible, Putin stressed.

“But if the enemy believes to the end that it is still possible to resort to the preventive strike, and we don’t, then it still makes us think about the threats that such ideas create for us in the field of defense of other countries,” Putin concluded.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
