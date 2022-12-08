Yeltsin's adviser says Ukraine denounced Crimea, Lviv and other territories in 1991

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a few days before signing the Treaty on the Establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 1991, adopted a document according to which Kyiv was losing Crimea and western territories.

Sergei Shakhrai, who had served as an adviser to Russia's late President Boris Yeltsin, said that he had exposed the document of the Ukrainian Parliament that denounced the Treaty on the Creation of the USSR from December 30, 1922.

"Ukraine legally returned itself to 1922 — without Crimea, Lviv and other regions," he said, Ura.ru publication reports.

Denunciation means cancellation, annulment and return to the situation at the time when the treaty was signed.