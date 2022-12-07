The West is expecting, but not pressing Russia-Ukraine talks

Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to the United States showed that there are two approaches to the conflict in Ukraine: the West is expecting negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv to start, but they are not rushing to start them, the Kommersant said.

According to the publication, all of Ukraine's allies express their readiness to support Kyiv "for as long as it takes." Some others, including France, believe that one must be ready for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at any moment, and the sooner they begin, the better.

The French president believes that noe needs to maintain contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whereas his US counterpart Joe Biden believes that one should create certain conditions for this first.

The difference in these views lies in Macron's remarks about the price that allies pay because of the conflict in Ukraine. According to Macron, the price that the allies pay differs from one ally to another.

The only way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine lies through negotiations. It is up to the Ukrainians to make the decision, he added.

"The only way to find a solution is through negotiations. I don't see a military option," Emmanuel Macron said.

At the same time, the French president promised not to put pressure on Kyiv as far as negotiations with Moscow were concerned. It is the development of the situation in Ukraine in the coming weeks and months as well as the choice of the Ukrainian people that will determine the moment for negotiations with Russia.

The French president added that he maintains direct contacts with Putin.