Kremlin: Russia must and will achieve its goals in Ukraine

Russia will definitely achieve the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"Russia must and will achieve its goals,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

When asked about an opportunity for talks with Ukraine, Peskov said that Moscow did not see any prospects for negotiations with Kyiv.

Another wave of mobilisation in Russia

Peskov also commented on numerous reports about a possibility of another wave of mobilisation in Russia. The Kremlin spokesman called such messages provocative, TASS reports.

One needs to be guided by the information that comes from the Ministry of Defence and from President Vladimir Putin, Peskov stressed.

"As for mobilization, the president has already said everything. Therefore, one just don't need to pay attention to all those messages,” Peskov added.

On October 28, 2022, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the completion of partial mobilisation. The minister indicated that the goal to recruit 300,000 reservists had been achieved. President Putin announced partial call-up in Russia on September 21.