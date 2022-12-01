Explosions reported at Ukrainian energy enterprises

Explosions occurred at Ukrainian energy enterprises, RIA Novosti news agency reports with reference to Ukrainian energy company DTEK.

"Two power engineers were hurt. They were promptly provided with necessary assistance and rushed to hospital. Their lives are out of danger,” the company said.

Energy industry workers proceeded to eliminate the consequences of the explosions. The extent of damage to equipment and infrastructure is yet to be established. According to DTEK, most employees of the Ukrainian energy industry work remotely.

An explosion occurred earlier on November 30 in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Ukrainian publication Strana.ua published a photo of the incident showing a column of smoke rising over the capital. Air raid alert in the city was canceled. According to unconfirmed reports, the explosion may have occurred during scheduled demining works.