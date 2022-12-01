World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Explosions reported at Ukrainian energy enterprises

World

Explosions occurred at Ukrainian energy enterprises, RIA Novosti news agency reports with reference to Ukrainian energy company DTEK.

Explosions reported at Ukrainian energy enterprises

"Two power engineers were hurt. They were promptly provided with necessary assistance and rushed to hospital. Their lives are out of danger,” the company said.

Energy industry workers proceeded to eliminate the consequences of the explosions. The extent of damage to equipment and infrastructure is yet to be established. According to DTEK, most employees of the Ukrainian energy industry work remotely.

An explosion occurred earlier on November 30 in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Ukrainian publication Strana.ua published a photo of the incident showing a column of smoke rising over the capital. Air raid alert in the city was canceled. According to unconfirmed reports, the explosion may have occurred during scheduled demining works.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Poland ready to hold referenda to annex all of Western Ukraine – Russian intelligence

Poland readies to annex territories in western Ukraine, Sergei Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service said

Poland ready to hold referenda to annex all of Western Ukraine – Russian intelligence
Russian Defence Ministry reports destruction of Western arms supplied to Ukraine
Russian Defence Ministry reports destruction of Western arms supplied to Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen deletes her video in which she spoke of Ukraine's losses
Russia tests new methods of the use of missile and artillery forces in Ukraine
Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet Andrey Mihayloff Russian forces pincer Bakhmut as Ukraine suffers from catastrophic problems Lyuba Lulko What is the future of science? Michael Pravica
Russian forces take control of Andreevka in Donetsk People's Republic
Leaders of Chechnya and Buryatia harshly criticise Pope Francis for his light-minded remarks
Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine
Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine
Last materials
Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet
Polish mercenaries treat Ukrainian servicemen as second-class people
Explosions reported at Ukrainian energy enterprises
H&M Russia staff say goodbye to customers in touching video
Russian rube catches up with US dollar in export settlement
Russian law-makers suggest eradicating English from text advertising
Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister responds to rumours about Russia asking for talks with Ukraine
India has all chances to become world's third largest economy
By setting up tribunal for Ukraine, EU simply wants to appropriate Russia's frozen assets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy