Jiang Zemin built the basis for China's unexampled relations with Russia

World

Sergei Sanakoev, President of the Russian-Chinese Analytical Center Sergei Sanakoev, spoke about the role of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin in the relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Jiang Zemin built the basis for China's unexampled relations with Russia

"It was Jiang Zemin who signed the agreement on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation with Vladimir Putin in 2001. This unique document was extended last year for another five years. The agreement gave rise to the development of strategic partnership between Russia and China that. We call them unprecedentedly high political relations. Jiang Zemin had contributed a lot to that, undoubtedly," the expert said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Sergei Sanakoev recalled that Jiang Zemin spoke Russian. Not only did Jiang Zemin sign the agreement, but he also spoke at Moscow State University for two hours then, the specialist noted. Jiang Zemin was expressing his thoughts in Russian throughout, Sanakoev added.

It is worthy of note that Jiang Zemin spoke Russian, English, German and Romanian. He always worked hard to maintain his language skills.

"In Soviet times, the would-be Chinese leader had an internship at the Likhachev plant. He became friends with Arkady Volsky (Soviet and Russian engineer, metallurgist — ed.), which subsequently led to the appearance of the first automobile plant in Changchun. Volsky and Jiang Zemin contributed to the establishment of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development in 1997. This committee is still working," Sergei Sanakoev told Pravda.Ru.

Jiang Zemin died on November 30, 2022. He was 96 years old. He suffered from leukaemia and internal organs failure. Jiang Zemin left the post of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China in 2003.

Jiang Zemin pursued the policy of "socialism with Chinese characteristics" and was a supporter of liberal reforms in economy. During his chairmanship, the Chinese economy was ranked seventh in the world, whereas China itself became a member of the WTO. His idea of "three representations" implied the joint work of the Communist Party, workers, peasants and entrepreneurs. The latter obtained the right to join the Communist Party.

Putin expresses condolences to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Jiang Zemin's death, a message posted on the official website of the Kremlin said.

"Dear Mr. Chairman, please accept our deepest condolences over the death of the former Chairman of the People's Republic of China and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Jiang Zemin. A crucial period in China's modern history and its great achievements in economic and social development, as well as the strengthening of international positions, are inseparably linked with the name of this outstanding statesman," the message reads.

"As a sincere friend of our country, Jiang Zemin made an invaluable contribution to the development of Russian-Chinese relations and to bringing them to a level of trust, partnership and strategic interaction. The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which we signed with him in 2001, laid the basis for the qualitative progress of bilateral relations on all tracks," he said. "Please convey the words of my most sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as to the friendly people of China," Putin added.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
