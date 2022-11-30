World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Poland ready to hold referenda to annex all of Western Ukraine – Russian intelligence

Poland readies to annex territories in western Ukraine, Sergei Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service said, RIA Novosti reports.

Poland ready to hold referenda to annex all of Western Ukraine – Russian intelligence

According to Naryshkin, Warsaw is speeding up preparations for the annexation of Western Ukrainian territories:

  • Lviv,
  • Ternopil,
  • Ivano-Frankivsk,
  • Volyn
  • and Rivne regions.

The Polish authorities are determined to act persistently, fearing that NATO partners will try to negotiate with Russia in winter disregarding the interests of not only the Ukrainians, but also the Poles, Naryshkin added.

According to him, Warsaw earlier leaked such information to the Ukrainian media to see how the local population would react.

On November 30, Polish President Duda instructed to prepare an official justification for Poland's claims to all of Western Ukraine.

In Warsaw, they believe that Poland deserves a "compensation” for providing military assistance to Ukraine, for helping Ukrainian refugees and, finally, for the rocket attack on the territory of Poland that Poland "silently swallowed,” he concluded.

Earlier, Sergei Naryshkin said that the Polish authorities showed a nervous reaction to the publication of their plans to dismember Ukraine. According to the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Warsaw is trying to disguise its expansion to the west of Ukraine.

