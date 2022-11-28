US seriously considers supplying Boeing's GLSDB long-range artillery weapon to Ukraine

A possibility for US-based Boeing Corporation to supply new high-precision small-diameter ground-launched bombs (GLSDB) to Ukraine may lead to serious consequences, military analyst, reserve colonel Alexander Zhilin believes.

"They consider making those bombs to be able to subsequently send them to Ukraine. for Russia, there is nothing critical here as they are not going to supply those bombs any time soon. Yet, this is a far-reaching trend. So far, Ukraine has been able to strike border areas only. It's not only about artillery here. I hope they will not cross the line behind which terrorist attacks may start," the analyst told lenta.ru news publication. "Ukraine already has high-precision weapons, such as HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and other complexes. As for ammunition, there is one sign here. If the ammo that they use doubles or triples the amount that military logic requires, then it means that they have more than enough of that ammo. I can see that they have been using a lot of munitions lately, they do not spare them," Alexander Zhilin also said.

It was earlier reported that US-based Boeing Corporation suggested sending new high-precision and long-range GLSDB projectiles to Kyiv. The range of GLSDB bombs reaches 150 kilometers. They can also be used with HIMARS systems. The US Department of Defence is looking into the opportunity. If approved, Ukraine may receive first batches of the bombs in the spring of 2023.

Boeing's GLSDB proposal meets several obstacles

In fact, the GLSDB is a GBU-39В SDB guided small-sized aerial bomb used as the warhead of the M26 unguided 227-mm rocket for the M270 MLRS. The MLRS launches the ammo, the bomb separates from the rocket and then glides towards the target, as if it was dropped from an aircraft.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine already have launchers for the use of GLSDB, such as HIMARS or M270 MLRS. Boeing proposes to start the deliveries in the spring of 2023. However, there are several obstacles on the way.

Firstly, the US is not accustomed to concluding contracts on the spot. The Pentagon wants to study offers from other suppliers, compare prices, etc.

Secondly, in order for mass production of these bombs to start, several suppliers need to speed up the provision of parts and services, which is currently impossible.

Thirdly, the United States has remained opposed to the supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine fearing that Kyiv will strike deep into the Russian territory.