Russia responds to remarks about Washington getting ready for conflict with Moscow

The United States has been opposing Russia for decades now. Yet, Washington is still afraid to go into direct confrontation with Moscow, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, responded to the recent comment from Oskar Lafontaine, former chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Izvestia reports.

"The United States has been confronting Russia not for just eight years, but for decades. Suffice it to recall the Cold War chronology, when the States ideologically, politically and economically sought to resist the USSR,” Dmitry Belik said, adding that the United States was involved in coup d'état in different parts world, and the Maidan coup in Ukraine was no exception.

According to Belik, Washington continues to provide Kyiv with military assistance to drag out the conflict. The United States and its allies act as participants of the Ukrainian conflict, but at the same time they do not risk going into direct confrontation with Russia, Belik concluded.

Earlier, the former head of German SPD Party Oskar Lafontaine said that the conflict in Ukraine began in 2014 after Maidan riots, and the United States had been fueling it ever since. Washington succeeded in deteriorating relations between the European Union (EU) and Russia, while simultaneously eliminating the geopolitical adversary in the face of Germany. Today, the United States has obtained an opportunity to determine the policies of EU countries, said Lafontaine.