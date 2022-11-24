World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow responds to Emmanuel Macron's criticism of Ukraine missile strikes

Russia would accept the remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron, who condemned the strikes on Ukraine, if Paris criticised Ukraine's strikes of the Donbass, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Ukraine has been shelling civilian targets in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics since 2014, Peskov said.

"We have not heard a single condemnation of that from the French leadership,” Peskov said.

Earlier, the French President said that Russia should be punished for missile attacks on Ukraine. It is inadmissible to strike civilian targets, he noted.

Ukraine has every chance to stop hostilities - Kremlin

"The special military operation is fulfilling its tasks. There were no strikes made on social facilities — we pay special attention to that. As for targets that are directly or indirectly related to the military potential, they are subject to destruction.

The administration of Ukraine has every opportunity to bring the situation back to normal. They have every opportunity to resolve the situation — to meet the requirements of the Russian side and end all possible suffering of the local population," Peskov said on November 24.

