Moscow responds to Emmanuel Macron's criticism of Ukraine missile strikes

Russia would accept the remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron, who condemned the strikes on Ukraine, if Paris criticised Ukraine's strikes of the Donbass, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Ukraine has been shelling civilian targets in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics since 2014, Peskov said.

"We have not heard a single condemnation of that from the French leadership,” Peskov said.

Earlier, the French President said that Russia should be punished for missile attacks on Ukraine. It is inadmissible to strike civilian targets, he noted.

Ukraine has every chance to stop hostilities - Kremlin