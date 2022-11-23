Turkey's Erdogan says recent strikes on Syria and Iraq only a start

Turkey has the right to solve problems in northern Syria single-handedly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, TASS reports.

According to him, Ankara will ensure the security of its borders. Turkey's strikes on Syria and Iraq are only a start, he added.

"We will start the operation at the most convenient time for us. Administrations in Syria and Iraq should not feel threatened. We intend to ensure the territorial integrity of these countries,” he stressed.

It was earlier reported that Erdogan personally ordered to kick off the military operation in Syria and Iraq after he returned from the G20 summit in Bali.

On Sunday, November 20, it became known that the Turkish army destroyed terrorist bases in northern Iraq and Syria. It was said that the strikes were conducted with the use of F-16 fighters and drones of the Turkish Air Force in four regions in Syria and in Iraqi region.