Russia condemns Washington for its reluctant reaction to Russian soldiers execution

The Russian Embassy in Washington condemned the United States for its reaction to the execution of Russian prisoners of war in the settlement of Makiivka.

"The execution of the Russian military is a flagrant violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War," the Russian Embassy in the USA said on its official Telegram channel.

Ukrainian prisoners are being held in captivity in full compliance with international humanitarian law, the embassy added.

The Russian embassy also drew attention to the statement from US Ambassador-at-Large Beth Van Schaack, who said that the US authorities were monitoring reports about the execution of Russian prisoners of war.

"We would urge Ukraine to continue to abide by international obligations in this conflict, and to — and we continue to reiterate the importance that all parties to the conflict must abide by international law or face the consequences," Beth Van Schaack said at a news briefing on November 21.

The Russian Embassy noted the following in response to Van Schaack's statement:

"In a cynical tone, the diplomat referred to the fact that the Russian Armed Forces commit a much larger amount of "war crimes" than the Armed Forces of Ukraine do. At the same time, the State Department did not provide any evidence of acts of violence allegedly committed by the Russian military. "The official refused to directly condemn the massacre of our unarmed soldiers, despite the fact that American journalists, who did not hush up the tragedy and confirmed the authenticity of the relevant video materials," the Russian embassy in the USA said.

The embassy pointed out that Kyiv has not been punished for its crimes, while the United States and the collective West do not even criticise the Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian Embassy also drew attention to the fact that the United States connives at permissiveness and impunity of the Ukrainian military by covering up their actions.

The embassy also said that the United States, as Russian diplomats repeatedly pointed out before, was turning into a party to the conflict by supplying arms to Kyiv, training Ukrainian criminals and mercenaries and delivering intelligence information.