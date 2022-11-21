World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Rosatom chief: The West does not sanction Russian nuclear industry

World

The nuclear industry appears to be a "bond of common sense" today, despite all the disagreements, Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's State Agency for Atomic Power (Rosatom) said.

Rosatom chief: The West does not sanction Russian nuclear industry

The global nuclear industry remains a bond of common sense that unites countries on the basis of advanced technologies, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said speaking on Monday, November 21, at the plenary session of the Atomexpo 2022 International Forum in Sochi.

Over the past three years, the international nuclear community has stayed united in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have not severed any ties — commercial and scientific ones — with our partners. We can see a very interested response and a desire to overcome the difficulties of today together,” Likhachev said.

"Oddly enough, the nuclear industry now designates a real, rather than a declarative approach to the improvement of the planet. The global nuclear industry, at least for the moment, still remains a bond of common sense, despite the fact that there are so many discrepancies in the world today," the head of Rosatom said.

It is worthy of note that in contrast to other state-owned companies and sectors of economy, the West has not imposed any sanctions against either Rosatom or the Russian nuclear industry since the start of the special operation in Ukraine.

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who also took part in the session of Atomexpo, said that Hungary was consistently opposed to the imposition of sanctions against nuclear energy.

"The country's energy balance is a matter of sovereignty. Each country decides these issues independently. <…> If someone tries to interfere with our nuclear projects, we will consider this an encroachment on our sovereignty,” the Hungarian foreign minister said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia will punish everyone responsible for execution of prisoners of war in Makiivka

According to international law, the French term 'hors de combat' - 'out of combat' — is used to designate those who are unable to perform their combat duties and in any way protect themselves

Russia will punish everyone responsible for execution of prisoners of war in Makiivka
Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian colonel killed in Kherson region
World
Turkey's Erdogan claims Russia refuses to fulfil its duty in Syria
Lyuba Lulko For USA, Ukraine no longer 'victim of aggression', and Zelensky becomes a thorn in the side Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky wanted WWIII to break out after Ukrainian rocket crashed in Poland Andrey Mihayloff
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine considers small nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant acceptable
Rosatom chief: The West does not sanction Russian nuclear industry
World
Rosatom chief: The West does not sanction Russian nuclear industry
Last materials
Rosatom chief: The West does not sanction Russian nuclear industry
Ukraine considers small nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant acceptable
Turkey's Erdogan claims Russia refuses to fulfil its duty in Syria
Ukrainian colonel killed in Kherson region
Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region
Russia will punish everyone responsible for execution of prisoners of war in Makiivka
For USA, Ukraine no longer 'victim of aggression', and Zelensky becomes a thorn in the side
Videos of Ukrainian servicemen executing Russian POWs appear on social media
Turkey's Erdogan: Meeting between Russian and US intelligence chiefs prevented escalation
Russian servicemen thwart Ukraine's attacks near Kharkiv and Luhansk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy