World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkey's Erdogan claims Russia refuses to fulfil its duty in Syria

World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan explained the reasons for the special operation in northern Syria. According to Erdogan, Turkey had to launch the operation because of, inter alia, Russia's alleged refusal to destroy terrorists in the region.

Turkey's Erdogan claims Russia refuses to fulfil its duty in Syria

“Despite our repeated warnings to Russia, which, according to our 2019 Sochi agreement, is responsible for the destruction of terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, Moscow refuses to fulfill its duty,” Erdogan said, The Daily Sabah newspaper said

Turkey will take measures against terrorists on its own, Erdogan said adding that the operation would continue.

Earlier it became known that Turkey started the operation in northern Syria and Iraq a day earlier than planned after US officials, who were informed of the operation, deciphered it in advance. Initially, the operation was scheduled for Sunday evening, November 20th.

On November 15, it was reported that turkey had plans to conduct another special operation against combat formations of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in northern Syria. The operation comes as a response to the terrorist attack in Istanbul on November 13, in which Ankara blames the Syrian Kurds.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia will punish everyone responsible for execution of prisoners of war in Makiivka

According to international law, the French term 'hors de combat' - 'out of combat' — is used to designate those who are unable to perform their combat duties and in any way protect themselves

Russia will punish everyone responsible for execution of prisoners of war in Makiivka
Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian colonel killed in Kherson region
World
Turkey's Erdogan claims Russia refuses to fulfil its duty in Syria
Lyuba Lulko For USA, Ukraine no longer 'victim of aggression', and Zelensky becomes a thorn in the side Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky wanted WWIII to break out after Ukrainian rocket crashed in Poland Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Turkey's Erdogan claims Russia refuses to fulfil its duty in Syria
Ukrainian colonel killed in Kherson region
Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region
Russia will punish everyone responsible for execution of prisoners of war in Makiivka
For USA, Ukraine no longer 'victim of aggression', and Zelensky becomes a thorn in the side
Videos of Ukrainian servicemen executing Russian POWs appear on social media
Turkey's Erdogan: Meeting between Russian and US intelligence chiefs prevented escalation
Russian servicemen thwart Ukraine's attacks near Kharkiv and Luhansk
Rocket strikes USA's Green Village army base in Syria
Zelensky wanted WWIII to break out after Ukrainian rocket crashed in Poland
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy