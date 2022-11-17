The Hague Court rules Russia not guilty of Flight MH17 crash. It was shot down by mistake

The decision of the Hague Court on the crash of the Malaysian Boeing 777, Flight MH17, looks politicized as no solid evidence was presented, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs said, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian specialists were not allowed to participate in the activities of the joint investigation team in the MH17 case, he added.

"The decision, is, of course, politicised. We can not agree with it,” Slutsky said.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the International Committee of the Federation Council, said that the decision of the Hague Court on the Malaysian Boeing crash over Donbass was legally null and void.

The Hague Court sentences three men to life imprisonment

On November 17, the Hague Court sentenced Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko to life imprisonment in absentia, finding them guilty of the death of 298 passengers on board the Malaysian Boeing, Flight MH17, in 2014. Russian national Oleg Pulatov was acquitted.

The court evaluated the total compensation for the relatives of the victims of the crash at 16 million euros.

Malaysian Boeing 777 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed on July 17, 2014 near Donetsk. There were 298 people on board the aircraft, all of them were killed.

The Hague Court recognized the lack of Russia's guilt and direct responsibility as the defendant for the use of the Buk air defence system against Flight MH17. Dutch judges thus found Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the tragedy.

Judge Hendrik Steenhuis sentenced the accused to life imprisonment in absentia.

The hearing of the District Court of The Hague began on Thursday, November 17. During the hearing, the verdict in the case of the Boeing crash was read. The court ruled that the Boeing 77 of Malaysia Airlines crashed when a Buk anti-aircraft system launched a missile at the jetliner from the area near the village of Pervomaisky. The judges concluded that Flight MH17 was shot down by mistake when it was taken for a military aircraft.