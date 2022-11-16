World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows Xi Jinping reproaching Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Chinese President Xi Jinping reproached Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for exposing the content of their conversation, which was supposed to remain confidential, to newspapers.

The video of the conversation, in which Xi Jinping clearly criticised the Canadian prime minister, appeared on the Internet.

"Everything we discussed was leaked to the papers. This is inappropriate and this is not how our conversation was conducted,” the Chinese President scolded Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

In turn, Trudeau said that Canada believes in open and honest dialogue.

"We will continue to work constructively together, but there will be things we disagree on,” Justin Trudeau said.

"Let's create the conditions first," Xi summed up.

Trudeau had a brief informal meeting with Xi Jinping on November 15 when he expressed concern about China's "alleged interference" in Canadian elections.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
