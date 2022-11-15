World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian FM Lavrov: Reports about USA's preparations for talks with Ukraine are rumours

World

Ukraine's conditions for negotiations are unrealistic and inadequate to the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with journalists at the G20 summit, TASS reports.

According to the minister, it became clear from the Zelesnky's speech that he did not listen to any advice from the West about the need for negotiations with Moscow. Instead, he maintains aggressive and Russophobic rhetoric.

All the talking about the United States preparing for negotiations on Ukraine is nothing but rumours, Lavrov said.

"As for reports about the Americans preparing negotiations, these rumours pop up all the time and then disappear, we no longer react to that,” he said.

At the same time, the head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow did not refuse negotiations with Ukraine.

"The longer they refuse [to negotiate], the more difficult it will be to agree,” he added.

More from Lavrov's remakes at G20 summit:

  • Ukraine disrupts the negotiation process with Russia. The conditions of the Ukrainian side for the start of negotiations are obviously unrealistic and inadequate.
  • Russia wants to see concrete evidence proving that the West is interested in disciplining Zelensky. From the speech of the President of Ukraine at the G20, it follows that he does not listen to any advice from the West regarding negotiations with Russia.
  • The West is trying to politicize the final declaration of the G20 summit and condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine on behalf of the G20.
  • Russia advocated the need to abjure the use energy to settle political scores.

The G20 summit takes place in Bali on November 15-16. Speaking at the summit, Ukrainian President Zelensky once again accused Russia of violating Ukraine's territorial sovereignty, declared the impossibility of new Minsk agreements, and also noted that Ukraine needed effective security guarantees. In his "peace formula” for Ukraine, Zelensky listed, among other things, energy and food security, withdrawal of troops, restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, release of all prisoners, prevention of further escalation and documentation of the end of the conflict.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that they are ready for dialogue with Ukraine, but Kyiv does not want to negotiate.

