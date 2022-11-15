Russia to continue special operation to achieve its goals after Zelensky's G20 speech

Russia will continue to achieve its goals as part of еру special operation due to Ukraine's position, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The statements that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made at the G20 summit in Indonesia show that Kyiv does not want and can not negotiate with Moscow. Therefore, Russia will continue achieving its goals as part of the special operation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters November 15.

"The position of the Ukrainian side, both de facto and de jure, President Zelensky has repeatedly announced shows that Ukraine, both de facto and de jure, can not and does not want to negotiate. Accordingly, the Russian Federation will continue to achieve its goals as part of the special military operation,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Speaking at the G20 summit, Zelensky said that Ukraine needed new and effective security guarantees. Kyiv will not revisit the Minks Accords, he added during his speech at the G20 summit.

Zelensky does not listen to the West

The Ukrainian president also said that one needed to create new security architecture within the framework of the agreement called Kyiv Security Compact (Kyiv Security Treaty). He also named ten conditions of the Ukrainian peace formula.

They include:

withdrawal of the Russian troops,

cessation of hostilities,

documentation of the end of the conflict,

implementation of the UN Charter,

restoration of both the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who represents Russia at the G20 summit, said that Zelensky's speech was prerecorded. It lasted for 20 minutes, it was impossible to interrupt him, and "apparently they did not want to turn it off." According to Lavrov, it became clear from Zelesnky's speech that he did not listen to any advice from the West about the need for negotiations with Moscow. Instead, he maintains aggressive and Russophobic rhetoric, Lavrov said.