Chechen President Kadyrov: The West still wants to capture Russia

The weakening and the capture of Russia are the main intentions of the West and the North Atlantic Alliance, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel.

According to Kadyrov, this explains the large-scale anti-Russian propaganda carried out by Western countries.

"It is important to understand that the weakening of Russia with its subsequent capture still remains a priority goal of the collective West. It is for this purpose that NATO was set up,” he said.

Kadyrov linked the propaganda of LGBT, Satanism and nationalism with Western plans to capture Russia. Non-traditional values lead to the destruction of the institution of family, culture, religion and centuries-old traditions.