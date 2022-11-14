US suggests Zelensky should consider realistic positions at talks with Russia

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggested thinking about realistic negotiating positions with Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to WSJ's sources, the United States advised Ukraine to demonstrate openness to the very idea of ​​dialogue.

Two European diplomats familiar with the discussions said that Sullivan advised Zelenskiy's team to think about realistic demands and priorities in negotiations, including revisiting the stated goal to regain control of Crimea, The WSJ said.

A growing number of US officials believe that the coming weeks and months represent an opportunity for Russia and Ukraine to discuss possible negotiations, the publication said. The United States is confident that the arrival of winter will mark a turning point in the conflict.

On November 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a possibility of negotiations with Russia and noted that he did not close the door to dialogue if Moscow was ready for peace. According to him, the most important condition is the restoration of justice.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested waiting until Kyiv's "good will" was mature enough to continue the negotiations.

"How can we now discuss possible agreements if the other side does not even want to talk to us? Well we'll wait," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, there is no desire in Ukraine yet to talk to Russia. At the same time, Putin recalled that Moscow's position on this issue was well known and was not subject to any changes or doubts. In order to reach agreements, one needs to sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate, he said.